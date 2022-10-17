Last month’s performance of -17.79% for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is certainly impressive

October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) trading session started at the price of $4.54, that was -3.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.58 and dropped to $4.38 before settling in for the closing price of $4.53. A 52-week range for CS has been $3.70 – $10.96.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -11.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -163.50%. With a float of $2.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.65 billion.

In an organization with 51410 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Credit Suisse Group AG stocks. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.88 million. That was better than the volume of 14.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.86. However, in the short run, Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.52. Second resistance stands at $4.65. The third major resistance level sits at $4.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.25. The third support level lies at $4.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

There are 2,650,748K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.88 billion. As of now, sales total 29,041 M while income totals -1,805 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,099 M while its last quarter net income were -1,650 M.