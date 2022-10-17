Last month’s performance of -2.86% for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is certainly impressive

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $2.77, down -15.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.32 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Over the past 52 weeks, APDN has traded in a range of $0.62-$7.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 16.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.90%. With a float of $12.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 78 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.24, operating margin of -136.16, and the pretax margin is -158.16.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -158.25 while generating a return on equity of -169.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s (APDN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

The latest stats from [Applied DNA Sciences Inc., APDN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 28.72 million was superior to 3.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s (APDN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 313.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 302.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.01. The third major resistance level sits at $3.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. The third support level lies at $1.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.30 million has total of 11,983K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,030 K in contrast with the sum of -14,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,300 K and last quarter income was -1,120 K.