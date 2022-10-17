Last month’s performance of -22.19% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock priced at $46.83, up 3.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.40 and dropped to $45.16 before settling in for the closing price of $46.21. AXSM’s price has ranged from $20.63 to $71.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.30%. With a float of $32.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 108 employees.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 19.89%, while institutional ownership is 55.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 147,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,950 shares at a rate of $37.30, taking the stock ownership to the 120,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for $34.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,968. This insider now owns 201 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -201.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 211.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.22.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 53.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.21 in the near term. At $50.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.95. The third support level lies at $42.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.86 billion, the company has a total of 38,914K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -130,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,820 K while its latest quarter income was -41,440 K.