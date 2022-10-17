Last month’s performance of -24.80% for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is certainly impressive

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $21.52, down -8.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.86 and dropped to $19.19 before settling in for the closing price of $21.00. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has traded in a range of $16.19-$145.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.70%. With a float of $54.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1666 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 41.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 6,942. In this transaction GC, Corporate Secretary of this company sold 303 shares at a rate of $22.91, taking the stock ownership to the 168,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,855 for $23.60, making the entire transaction worth $43,782. This insider now owns 168,607 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) saw its 5-day average volume 4.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.99 in the near term. At $22.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.42. The third support level lies at $15.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.03 billion has total of 191,761K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 378,440 K in contrast with the sum of -288,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 134,900 K and last quarter income was -112,970 K.