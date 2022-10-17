Last month’s performance of -33.44% for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is certainly impressive

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on October 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.72, plunging -5.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.80 and dropped to $12.26 before settling in for the closing price of $13.05. Within the past 52 weeks, BEKE’s price has moved between $7.31 and $25.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -146.50%. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 110082 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.59, operating margin of -0.75, and the pretax margin is +1.37.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -0.65 while generating a return on equity of -0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

The latest stats from [KE Holdings Inc., BEKE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.8 million was inferior to 14.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 17.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.32. The third major resistance level sits at $14.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.24. The third support level lies at $10.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.62 billion based on 1,191,224K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,672 M and income totals -82,250 K. The company made 2,057 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -278,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.