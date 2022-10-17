Last month’s performance of -34.32% for ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is certainly impressive

On October 14, 2022, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) opened at $10.65, higher 15.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.90 and dropped to $10.65 before settling in for the closing price of $11.00. Price fluctuations for PIXY have ranged from $10.70 to $203.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 22.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.67 million.

In an organization with 77 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.15, operating margin of -116.76, and the pretax margin is -116.67.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ShiftPixy Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -116.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -133.90

Technical Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.72.

During the past 100 days, ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 266.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.26. However, in the short run, ShiftPixy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.82. Second resistance stands at $20.98. The third major resistance level sits at $24.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.48. The third support level lies at $2.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Key Stats

There are currently 383K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 122.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,420 K according to its annual income of -29,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,640 K and its income totaled -12,830 K.