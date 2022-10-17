Last month’s performance of -39.40% for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is certainly impressive

On October 14, 2022, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) opened at $1.91, lower -5.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. Price fluctuations for SEV have ranged from $1.73 to $47.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.80% at the time writing. With a float of $46.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 56.46%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sono Group N.V. (SEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2572.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8624, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2036. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8833 in the near term. At $2.0367, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5567. The third support level lies at $1.4033 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are currently 81,508K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 149.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16 K according to its annual income of -75,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -37,410 K.