Last month’s performance of -7.53% for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is certainly impressive

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) on October 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $144.62, plunging -4.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.95 and dropped to $136.50 before settling in for the closing price of $142.75. Within the past 52 weeks, ADI’s price has moved between $133.48 and $191.95.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 16.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.60%. With a float of $509.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $517.01 million.

In an organization with 24700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.53, operating margin of +26.16, and the pretax margin is +18.16.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.92%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 360,003. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,400 shares at a rate of $150.00, taking the stock ownership to the 69,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,400 for $150.00, making the entire transaction worth $360,001. This insider now owns 70,157 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.11) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +19.00 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.63% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.22 million. That was better than the volume of 3.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.10.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $158.59. However, in the short run, Analog Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $142.29. Second resistance stands at $147.84. The third major resistance level sits at $150.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.94. The third support level lies at $125.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 73.42 billion based on 514,342K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,318 M and income totals 1,390 M. The company made 3,110 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 748,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.