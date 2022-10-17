Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to new highs

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $16.49, down -9.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.65 and dropped to $14.7101 before settling in for the closing price of $16.40. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has traded in a range of $6.71-$27.09.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 21.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 493.80%. With a float of $25.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 91 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 32.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 24,986. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,550 shares at a rate of $16.12, taking the stock ownership to the 5,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Director sold 1,300 for $16.13, making the entire transaction worth $20,969. This insider now owns 36,798 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.96 million, its volume of 2.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.04 in the near term. At $17.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.16.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 449.30 million has total of 27,394K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,830 K in contrast with the sum of 9,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,670 K and last quarter income was 590 K.