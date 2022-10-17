Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing American International Group Inc. (AIG) to new highs

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $51.16, down -0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.07 and dropped to $50.4285 before settling in for the closing price of $50.94. Over the past 52 weeks, AIG has traded in a range of $47.05-$65.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 257.40%. With a float of $758.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $790.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36600 employees.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,680,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 80,000,000 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 501,145,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,000,000. This insider now owns 720,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.18) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +18.03 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.09% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Looking closely at American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG), its last 5-days average volume was 5.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.52. However, in the short run, American International Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.71. Second resistance stands at $52.71. The third major resistance level sits at $53.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.43.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.74 billion has total of 760,416K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,057 M in contrast with the sum of 9,388 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,441 M and last quarter income was 3,036 M.