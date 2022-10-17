Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) to new highs

On October 14, 2022, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) opened at $42.15, lower -5.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.89 and dropped to $40.05 before settling in for the closing price of $42.49. Price fluctuations for PBF have ranged from $10.58 to $44.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 116.20% at the time writing. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.27 million.

The firm has a total of 3418 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.51, operating margin of +2.61, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 3,753,540. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $37.54, taking the stock ownership to the 80,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 sold 538,500 for $37.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,147,816. This insider now owns 11,745,500 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.47) by $3.11. This company achieved a net margin of +0.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.21, a number that is poised to hit 6.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PBF Energy Inc., PBF], we can find that recorded value of 2.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 79.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.84. The third major resistance level sits at $44.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.27.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

There are currently 121,924K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,253 M according to its annual income of 231,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,078 M and its income totaled 1,204 M.