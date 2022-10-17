Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) 20 Days SMA touches -11.73%: The odds favor the bear

October 14, 2022, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) trading session started at the price of $6.86, that was -1.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.91 and dropped to $6.66 before settling in for the closing price of $6.84. A 52-week range for LUMN has been $6.34 – $14.49.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 266.90%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.04 billion.

The firm has a total of 35000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.41, operating margin of +21.77, and the pretax margin is +13.72.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 05, was worth 1,821,203. In this transaction EVP & GC of this company sold 128,616 shares at a rate of $14.16, taking the stock ownership to the 642,539 shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.45) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lumen Technologies Inc., LUMN], we can find that recorded value of 20.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 13.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.01. The third major resistance level sits at $7.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.37.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

There are 1,035,339K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.08 billion. As of now, sales total 19,687 M while income totals 2,033 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,612 M while its last quarter net income were 344,000 K.