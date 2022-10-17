Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -20.67% last month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) on October 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.21, plunging -1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.35 and dropped to $10.84 before settling in for the closing price of $11.05. Within the past 52 weeks, MPW’s price has moved between $10.00 and $24.13.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 23.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.90%. With a float of $592.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $598.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 112 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.67, operating margin of +67.24, and the pretax margin is +47.32.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Medical Properties Trust Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 07, was worth 5,996,400. In this transaction Executive Vice President & CFO of this company sold 285,000 shares at a rate of $21.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,961,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 615,000 for $21.33, making the entire transaction worth $13,117,950. This insider now owns 3,497,206 shares in total.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +42.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.80% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) saw its 5-day average volume 20.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s (MPW) raw stochastic average was set at 9.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.19 in the near term. At $11.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.51. The third support level lies at $10.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.62 billion based on 599,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,545 M and income totals 656,020 K. The company made 400,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 189,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.