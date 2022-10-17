NIO Inc. (NIO) with a beta value of 1.97 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

October 14, 2022, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) trading session started at the price of $12.99, that was -8.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.18 and dropped to $11.73 before settling in for the closing price of $12.78. A 52-week range for NIO has been $11.67 – $44.27.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.70%. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.63 billion.

The firm has a total of 15204 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.35, operating margin of -12.86, and the pretax margin is -11.17.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NIO Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NIO Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 37.30%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -29.26 while generating a return on equity of -34.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NIO Inc. (NIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NIO Inc., NIO], we can find that recorded value of 52.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 59.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.67. The third major resistance level sits at $14.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.81.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

There are 1,669,006K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.35 billion. As of now, sales total 5,671 M while income totals -625,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,537 M while its last quarter net income were -399,540 K.