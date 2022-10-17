No matter how cynical the overall market is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.86%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $103.18, down -1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.92 and dropped to $100.79 before settling in for the closing price of $102.47. Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has traded in a range of $96.67-$142.60.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 15.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.00%. With a float of $1.74 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 113000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.89, operating margin of +21.36, and the pretax margin is +19.06.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Abbott Laboratories is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 2,461,856. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 23,008 shares at a rate of $107.00, taking the stock ownership to the 53,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 102,425 for $105.10, making the entire transaction worth $10,765,154. This insider now owns 142,071 shares in total.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +16.35 while generating a return on equity of 20.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 40.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) saw its 5-day average volume 5.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.68.

During the past 100 days, Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.96 in the near term. At $105.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $106.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 179.45 billion has total of 1,751,220K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,075 M in contrast with the sum of 7,071 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,257 M and last quarter income was 2,018 M.