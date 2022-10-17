No matter how cynical the overall market is, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) performance over the last week is recorded -35.12%

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $9.47, down -15.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.55 and dropped to $7.935 before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has traded in a range of $7.56-$37.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 56.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.80%. With a float of $44.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 877 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.22, operating margin of +14.90, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ACM Research Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 71.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 588,246. In this transaction Director of this company sold 36,537 shares at a rate of $16.10, taking the stock ownership to the 855,090 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s insider sold 10,000 for $17.50, making the entire transaction worth $175,000. This insider now owns 110,002 shares in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.54 while generating a return on equity of 9.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.74% during the next five years compared to 68.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Looking closely at ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.60. However, in the short run, ACM Research Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.04. Second resistance stands at $10.10. The third major resistance level sits at $10.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.81.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 561.87 million has total of 54,181K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 259,750 K in contrast with the sum of 37,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 104,400 K and last quarter income was 12,240 K.