No matter how cynical the overall market is, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) performance over the last week is recorded -15.69%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $2.36, down -8.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.43 and dropped to $2.11 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. Over the past 52 weeks, APRN has traded in a range of $2.00-$12.76.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.70%. With a float of $8.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.07 million.

The firm has a total of 1694 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.13, operating margin of -15.12, and the pretax margin is -18.78.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 8,514. In this transaction CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 1,426 shares at a rate of $5.97, taking the stock ownership to the 13,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 758 for $5.97, making the entire transaction worth $4,526. This insider now owns 9,651 shares in total.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.63) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of -18.79 while generating a return on equity of -122.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s (APRN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blue Apron Holdings Inc., APRN], we can find that recorded value of 7.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s (APRN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 281.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.71.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.81 million has total of 34,796K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 470,380 K in contrast with the sum of -88,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 124,240 K and last quarter income was -23,120 K.