No matter how cynical the overall market is, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) performance over the last week is recorded -31.31%

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) stock priced at $0.17, down -6.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.17 and dropped to $0.15 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. CEI’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -40.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.10%. With a float of $452.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Camber Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 170.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Looking closely at Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days average volume was 28.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 38.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2866, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5657. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1647. Second resistance stands at $0.1733. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1787. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1507, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1453. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1367.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 85.20 million, the company has a total of 509,431K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 140 K while annual income is -68,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 170 K while its latest quarter income was 4,600 K.