No matter how cynical the overall market is Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) performance over the last week is recorded -18.47%

On October 14, 2022, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) opened at $9.95, lower -5.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.15 and dropped to $9.36 before settling in for the closing price of $9.93. Price fluctuations for CNK have ranged from $9.65 to $23.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -12.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.20% at the time writing. With a float of $108.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.20 million.

In an organization with 7480 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.21, operating margin of -14.87, and the pretax margin is -29.07.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 145,543. In this transaction EVP-General Counsel of this company sold 8,929 shares at a rate of $16.30, taking the stock ownership to the 273,329 shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.61) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -27.59 while generating a return on equity of -75.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -29.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.15 million. That was better than the volume of 2.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s (CNK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.80. However, in the short run, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.89. Second resistance stands at $10.41. The third major resistance level sits at $10.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.31.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Key Stats

There are currently 120,559K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,510 M according to its annual income of -422,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 744,100 K and its income totaled -73,400 K.