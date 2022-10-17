NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) with a beta value of 0.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $21.365, down -2.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.40 and dropped to $20.735 before settling in for the closing price of $21.21. Over the past 52 weeks, NLOK has traded in a range of $20.12-$30.92.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -7.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.90%. With a float of $609.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $665.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.37, operating margin of +37.05, and the pretax margin is +37.27.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of NortonLifeLock Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 9,999,998. In this transaction President of this company bought 456,475 shares at a rate of $21.91, taking the stock ownership to the 3,453,198 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 500,000 for $22.03, making the entire transaction worth $11,017,200. This insider now owns 2,024,896 shares in total.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +29.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 41.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NortonLifeLock Inc.’s (NLOK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.86 million, its volume of 4.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s (NLOK) raw stochastic average was set at 9.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.21 in the near term. At $21.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.12 billion has total of 571,366K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,796 M in contrast with the sum of 836,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 707,000 K and last quarter income was 200,000 K.