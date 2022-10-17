Novavax Inc. (NVAX) with a beta value of 1.89 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On October 14, 2022, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) opened at $21.50, lower -7.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.5867 and dropped to $19.57 before settling in for the closing price of $21.28. Price fluctuations for NVAX have ranged from $16.00 to $236.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 136.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -222.50% at the time writing. With a float of $77.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1541 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.90, operating margin of -147.13, and the pretax margin is -149.57.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novavax Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 44.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 919,765. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $73.58, taking the stock ownership to the 62,590 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 5,000 for $140.91, making the entire transaction worth $704,534. This insider now owns 3,845 shares in total.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.69) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -152.12 while generating a return on equity of -1,265.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novavax Inc. (NVAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Looking closely at Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), its last 5-days average volume was 9.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.51. However, in the short run, Novavax Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.98. Second resistance stands at $22.29. The third major resistance level sits at $23.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.95.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Key Stats

There are currently 78,135K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,146 M according to its annual income of -1,744 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 185,930 K and its income totaled -510,490 K.