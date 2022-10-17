Now that AGNC Investment Corp.’s volume has hit 14.06 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

October 14, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) trading session started at the price of $8.14, that was -1.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.2491 and dropped to $7.88 before settling in for the closing price of $8.04. A 52-week range for AGNC has been $7.36 – $16.75.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -4.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 286.60%. With a float of $520.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $526.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AGNC Investment Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 45.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.59) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) saw its 5-day average volume 25.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.13 in the near term. At $8.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.39.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are 522,723K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.20 billion. As of now, sales total 1,361 M while income totals 749,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 395,000 K while its last quarter net income were -434,000 K.