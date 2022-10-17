Now that QuantumScape Corporation’s volume has hit 7.33 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) stock priced at $8.45, down -6.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.54 and dropped to $7.68 before settling in for the closing price of $8.27. QS’s price has ranged from $7.65 to $43.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.30%. With a float of $253.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.52 million.

In an organization with 570 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 69,833. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $8.22, taking the stock ownership to the 302,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 28, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 8,500 for $9.07, making the entire transaction worth $77,103. This insider now owns 302,157 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are QuantumScape Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 32.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.55. However, in the short run, QuantumScape Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.28. Second resistance stands at $8.84. The third major resistance level sits at $9.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.56.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.58 billion, the company has a total of 432,705K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -45,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -94,829 K.