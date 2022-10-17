Now that Wynn Resorts Limited’s volume has hit 4.77 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) on October 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $57.78, plunging -1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.35 and dropped to $55.08 before settling in for the closing price of $57.10. Within the past 52 weeks, WYNN’s price has moved between $50.20 and $99.00.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.70%. With a float of $103.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 132,274. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $66.14, taking the stock ownership to the 6,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $67.11, making the entire transaction worth $134,220. This insider now owns 8,781 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) saw its 5-day average volume 6.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.04.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.11 in the near term. At $59.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.57.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.49 billion based on 113,730K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,764 M and income totals -755,790 K. The company made 908,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -130,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.