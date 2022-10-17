On Holding AG (ONON) plunged -6.13 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) on October 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.46, plunging -6.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.82 and dropped to $16.07 before settling in for the closing price of $17.14. Within the past 52 weeks, ONON’s price has moved between $15.44 and $55.87.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -555.80%. With a float of $140.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1158 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.74%, while institutional ownership is 39.70%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

On Holding AG (ONON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

The latest stats from [On Holding AG, ONON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.98 million was inferior to 2.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 6.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.41. The third major resistance level sits at $19.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.75.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.40 billion based on 622,301K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 792,780 K and income totals -186,250 K. The company made 302,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 50,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.