Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $14.32, down -3.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.36 and dropped to $13.935 before settling in for the closing price of $14.43. Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has traded in a range of $8.85-$15.95.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 9.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.00%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45532 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.96, operating margin of +37.80, and the pretax margin is +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.11) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) saw its 5-day average volume 28.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 32.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 62.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.23 in the near term. At $14.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.38.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 89.20 billion has total of 6,522,101K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 83,966 M in contrast with the sum of 19,875 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,703 M and last quarter income was 11,010 M.