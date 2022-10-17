ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) stock priced at $9.65, down -6.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.93 and dropped to $9.205 before settling in for the closing price of $9.85. PUMP’s price has ranged from $7.25 to $16.92 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 14.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.30%. With a float of $86.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.02, operating margin of -0.46, and the pretax margin is -7.83.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of ProPetro Holding Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 220,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 182,111 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Director sold 32,931 for $8.85, making the entire transaction worth $291,439. This insider now owns 67,899 shares in total.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6.20 while generating a return on equity of -6.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.90% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ProPetro Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

The latest stats from [ProPetro Holding Corp., PUMP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.3 million was superior to 1.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (PUMP) raw stochastic average was set at 27.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.17. The third major resistance level sits at $10.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.24.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.03 billion, the company has a total of 104,344K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 874,510 K while annual income is -54,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 315,080 K while its latest quarter income was -32,860 K.