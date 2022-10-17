Recent developments with iQIYI Inc. (IQ) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.81 cents.

On October 14, 2022, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) opened at $2.30, lower -3.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.365 and dropped to $2.19 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. Price fluctuations for IQ have ranged from $1.86 to $10.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 22.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.40% at the time writing. With a float of $387.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $867.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5856 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.95, operating margin of -14.66, and the pretax margin is -18.22.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of iQIYI Inc. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 61.60%.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -20.26 while generating a return on equity of -86.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.69% during the next five years compared to 7.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for iQIYI Inc. (IQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) saw its 5-day average volume 11.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 15.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, iQIYI Inc.’s (IQ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.32 in the near term. At $2.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.08. The third support level lies at $1.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Key Stats

There are currently 799,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,795 M according to its annual income of -968,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,008 M and its income totaled -32,400 K.