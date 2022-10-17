Recent developments with Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.27 cents.

On October 14, 2022, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) opened at $6.89, lower -6.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.9603 and dropped to $6.51 before settling in for the closing price of $6.95. Price fluctuations for SWN have ranged from $3.81 to $9.87 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 22.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 938 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.91, operating margin of +40.86, and the pretax margin is -0.37.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwestern Energy Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.37 while generating a return on equity of -1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 65.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

The latest stats from [Southwestern Energy Company, SWN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 23.63 million was inferior to 34.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.11. The third major resistance level sits at $7.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.21. The third support level lies at $5.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,114,307K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,667 M according to its annual income of -25,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,138 M and its income totaled 1,173 M.