Recent developments with Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.25 cents.

October 14, 2022, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) trading session started at the price of $4.57, that was -5.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.575 and dropped to $4.33 before settling in for the closing price of $4.63. A 52-week range for AUY has been $3.70 – $6.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 0.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -28.40%. With a float of $957.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $961.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5858 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of +29.10, and the pretax margin is +21.13.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yamana Gold Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

The latest stats from [Yamana Gold Inc., AUY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.99 million was inferior to 19.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) raw stochastic average was set at 23.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.67. The third major resistance level sits at $4.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.18. The third support level lies at $4.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Key Stats

There are 961,068K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.43 billion. As of now, sales total 1,815 M while income totals 147,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 485,600 K while its last quarter net income were 72,100 K.