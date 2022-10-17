REV (Revlon Inc.) dropped -14.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $4.89, down -14.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $4.02 before settling in for the closing price of $4.81. Over the past 52 weeks, REV has traded in a range of $1.08-$17.65.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.90%. With a float of $7.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.07 million.

The firm has a total of 5800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.15, operating margin of +6.61, and the pretax margin is -9.66.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Revlon Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 20,821. In this transaction VP, CAO & Controller of this company sold 2,860 shares at a rate of $7.28, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.65) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -64.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Revlon Inc.’s (REV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.04, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Revlon Inc., REV], we can find that recorded value of 3.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Revlon Inc.’s (REV) raw stochastic average was set at 30.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 279.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.63. The third major resistance level sits at $6.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.51.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 261.08 million has total of 54,254K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,079 M in contrast with the sum of -206,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 442,600 K and last quarter income was -275,600 K.