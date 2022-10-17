SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,150 K

On Friday, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) opened at $3.36, higher by 16.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.93 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. Price fluctuations for SOUN have ranged from $2.40 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.50% at the time writing. With a float of $119.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 392 workers is very important to gauge.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 9,726. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,779 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,216,133 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 3,356 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $10,202. This insider now owns 1,218,912 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

The latest stats from [SoundHound AI Inc., SOUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.42 million was inferior to 1.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.44. The third major resistance level sits at $4.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.66.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are currently 196,145K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 664.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,197 K according to its annual income of -980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,150 K and its income totaled -30,670 K.