The Southern Company (SO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,206 M

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) on October 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $64.65, plunging -0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.77 and dropped to $63.20 before settling in for the closing price of $64.05. Within the past 52 weeks, SO’s price has moved between $60.71 and $80.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 3.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -23.50%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.24, operating margin of +22.69, and the pretax margin is +11.09.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 935,540. In this transaction Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear of this company sold 14,500 shares at a rate of $64.52, taking the stock ownership to the 115,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 14,500 for $79.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,152,315. This insider now owns 115,284 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.84) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +10.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.53% during the next five years compared to -2.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

The Southern Company (SO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

The latest stats from [The Southern Company, SO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.45 million was inferior to 5.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.73. The third major resistance level sits at $67.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.98.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 68.09 billion based on 1,063,001K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,113 M and income totals 2,408 M. The company made 7,206 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,111 M in sales during its previous quarter.