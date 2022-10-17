VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) last year’s performance of -1.33% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $31.04, down -3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.09 and dropped to $29.625 before settling in for the closing price of $30.72. Over the past 52 weeks, VICI has traded in a range of $26.23-$35.69.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.70%. With a float of $959.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $963.09 million.

The firm has a total of 152 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 82.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VICI Properties Inc., VICI], we can find that recorded value of 4.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.59. The third major resistance level sits at $32.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.69.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.59 billion has total of 963,093K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,510 M in contrast with the sum of 1,014 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 662,620 K and last quarter income was -57,710 K.