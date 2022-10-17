VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,110 K

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $0.125, down -11.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1287 and dropped to $0.111 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has traded in a range of $0.12-$2.62.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -2.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.90%. With a float of $205.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.49, operating margin of -4308.68, and the pretax margin is -4306.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4307.19 while generating a return on equity of -60.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) saw its 5-day average volume 5.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 342.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1705, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9480. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1232 in the near term. At $0.1348, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1409. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1055, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0994. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0878.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.91 million has total of 206,836K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,110 K in contrast with the sum of -47,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 310 K and last quarter income was -19,780 K.