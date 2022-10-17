Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is expecting -27.57% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

October 14, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) trading session started at the price of $11.44, that was -2.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.48 and dropped to $11.20 before settling in for the closing price of $11.45. A 52-week range for VOD has been $10.85 – $19.05.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -0.90%. With a float of $2.48 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.76 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 96941 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.31 million, its volume of 9.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.40 in the near term. At $11.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.84.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are 2,680,649K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.49 billion. As of now, sales total 52,987 M while income totals 2,427 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,594 M while its last quarter net income were 1,354 M.