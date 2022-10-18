-15.31% percent quarterly performance for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.76, soaring 7.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.18 and dropped to $8.76 before settling in for the closing price of $8.57. Within the past 52 weeks, OWL’s price has moved between $8.06 and $17.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -386.40%. With a float of $410.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $422.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.86, operating margin of -100.12, and the pretax margin is -226.67.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 2.26%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 1,445,850. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 119,000 shares at a rate of $12.15, taking the stock ownership to the 43,396,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,980,000. This insider now owns 43,515,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -45.66 while generating a return on equity of -39.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -386.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Looking closely at Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL), its last 5-days average volume was 5.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 22.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.78.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.81 billion based on 1,396,961K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 823,880 K and income totals -376,170 K. The company made 327,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.