$352.05K in average volume shows that Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on October 17, 2022, with Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) stock priced at $5.01, up 10.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.60 and dropped to $5.01 before settling in for the closing price of $4.92. RMED’s price has ranged from $4.85 to $174.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.50%. With a float of $0.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6990.91, operating margin of -133027.27, and the pretax margin is -123895.45.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 7,032. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,684 shares at a rate of $2.62, taking the stock ownership to the 23,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,149 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,350. This insider now owns 66,721 shares in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -123913.64 while generating a return on equity of -156.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 222.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -145.66, a number that is poised to hit -8.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -20.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ra Medical Systems Inc., RMED], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 2.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 172.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.94. The third major resistance level sits at $6.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.52.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.99 million, the company has a total of 1,090K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20 K while annual income is -25,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -8,450 K.