$5.42M in average volume shows that Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is heading in the right direction

On October 17, 2022, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) opened at $0.10, higher 6.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.123 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Price fluctuations for TUEM have ranged from $0.09 to $2.94 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -5.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.00% at the time writing. With a float of $79.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.45 million.

In an organization with 1601 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.56 million. That was better than the volume of 1.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 191.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2359, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8156. However, in the short run, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1235. Second resistance stands at $0.1347. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1005, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0887. The third support level lies at $0.0775 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

There are currently 176,164K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 749,810 K according to its annual income of -59,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,930 K and its income totaled -28,140 K.