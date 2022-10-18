5.85% volatility in Coupang Inc. (CPNG) last month: This is a red flag warning

October 17, 2022, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) trading session started at the price of $17.36, that was 3.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.48 and dropped to $16.81 before settling in for the closing price of $16.28. A 52-week range for CPNG has been $8.98 – $30.94.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 61.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -234.30%. With a float of $1.57 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.76 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 68000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.89, operating margin of -6.51, and the pretax margin is -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coupang Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 2,762. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 171 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,558,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120,038 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,712,942. This insider now owns 2,558,940 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

The latest stats from [Coupang Inc., CPNG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.18 million was inferior to 9.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.72. The third major resistance level sits at $17.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.95.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

There are 1,766,683K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.21 billion. As of now, sales total 18,406 M while income totals -1,543 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,038 M while its last quarter net income were -75,490 K.