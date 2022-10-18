8.21% volatility in Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.42, soaring 7.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5277 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. Within the past 52 weeks, ARDX’s price has moved between $0.49 and $1.92.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -44.20%. With a float of $148.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.64 million.

In an organization with 86 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 150,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 195,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 3,000 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $2,760. This insider now owns 89,369 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1854, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8942. However, in the short run, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5351. Second resistance stands at $1.5903. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6528. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4174, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3549. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2997.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 230.47 million based on 154,636K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,100 K and income totals -158,170 K. The company made 2,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.