8.86% volatility in GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) last month: This is a red flag warning

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) kicked off on October 17, 2022, at the price of $3.46, up 8.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.64 and dropped to $3.42 before settling in for the closing price of $3.35. Over the past 52 weeks, GRWG has traded in a range of $3.20-$25.96.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 121.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.40%. With a float of $57.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 634 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.00, operating margin of +3.55, and the pretax margin is +3.60.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 49.50%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.03 while generating a return on equity of 3.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 45.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.71 in the near term. At $3.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.27.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 230.58 million has total of 60,794K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 422,490 K in contrast with the sum of 12,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 71,090 K and last quarter income was -136,380 K.