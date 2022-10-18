A major move is in the offing as Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) market cap hits 597.08 million

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) kicked off on October 17, 2022, at the price of $2.11, up 5.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $2.11 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has traded in a range of $1.98-$50.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.30%. With a float of $58.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.23 million.

The firm has a total of 579 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 19.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 43,680. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 8,320,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 14,115 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,126. This insider now owns 8,963,551 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.31. The third major resistance level sits at $2.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.99.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 597.08 million has total of 263,732K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,440 K in contrast with the sum of -183,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,570 K and last quarter income was -3,900 K.