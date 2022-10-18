A major move is in the offing as Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) market cap hits 54.63 billion

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.65, soaring 1.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.01 and dropped to $37.55 before settling in for the closing price of $37.33. Within the past 52 weeks, KDP’s price has moved between $33.35 and $41.31.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 58.30%. With a float of $853.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

The firm has a total of 27500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 3,533,883. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 92,948 shares at a rate of $38.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,978,186 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 2,700 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $102,600. This insider now owns 4,071,134 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.09% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., KDP], we can find that recorded value of 8.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 55.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.23. The third major resistance level sits at $38.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.63 billion based on 1,416,070K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,683 M and income totals 2,146 M. The company made 3,554 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 218,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.