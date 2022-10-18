Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 154,340 K

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) kicked off on October 17, 2022, at the price of $6.50, up 9.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.925 and dropped to $6.42 before settling in for the closing price of $6.26. Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has traded in a range of $5.95-$37.55.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.50%. With a float of $140.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 858 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.02, operating margin of -135.39, and the pretax margin is -134.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 16,285. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,284 shares at a rate of $7.13, taking the stock ownership to the 116,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 841 for $7.61, making the entire transaction worth $6,400. This insider now owns 118,927 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -134.30 while generating a return on equity of -30.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.03 in the near term. At $7.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.02.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.01 billion has total of 142,873K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,340 K in contrast with the sum of -207,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,660 K and last quarter income was -52,050 K.