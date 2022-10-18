AEye Inc. (LIDR) posted a -25.61% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On October 17, 2022, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) opened at $0.9408, lower -5.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9408 and dropped to $0.8117 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for LIDR have ranged from $0.87 to $9.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -144.80% at the time writing. With a float of $140.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.31 million.

The firm has a total of 100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.95, operating margin of -2102.93, and the pretax margin is -2161.99.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 37.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 10,860. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 12,093 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,722,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,093 for $1.33, making the entire transaction worth $16,084. This insider now owns 2,434,523 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2161.99 while generating a return on equity of -32.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AEye Inc. (LIDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AEye Inc., LIDR], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5442, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2593. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9220. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9960. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0511. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7929, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7378. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6638.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

There are currently 159,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 155.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,010 K according to its annual income of -65,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 710 K and its income totaled -26,470 K.