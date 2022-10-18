Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) last year’s performance of -50.05% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) kicked off on October 17, 2022, at the price of $196.93, up 8.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $207.18 and dropped to $193.845 before settling in for the closing price of $189.00. Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has traded in a range of $159.54-$483.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 34.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.10%. With a float of $35.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8813 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.06, operating margin of -3.34, and the pretax margin is -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Atlassian Corporation Plc is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 1,676,495. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-Founder of this company sold 8,614 shares at a rate of $194.62, taking the stock ownership to the 456,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for $194.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,676,483. This insider now owns 456,542 shares in total.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 35.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atlassian Corporation Plc’s (TEAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Looking closely at Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.30.

During the past 100 days, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s (TEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 31.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $243.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $247.38. However, in the short run, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $209.95. Second resistance stands at $215.23. The third major resistance level sits at $223.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $196.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $188.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $183.28.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.97 billion has total of 254,927K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,803 M in contrast with the sum of -614,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 759,840 K and last quarter income was -105,460 K.