Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.25% last month.

October 17, 2022, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) trading session started at the price of $33.42, that was 0.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.97 and dropped to $32.685 before settling in for the closing price of $32.64. A 52-week range for BBWI has been $25.75 – $82.00.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -8.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.90%. With a float of $222.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.00 million.

In an organization with 8800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.93, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +18.05.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 690,315. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 16,338 shares at a rate of $42.25, taking the stock ownership to the 11,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 6,000 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $330,000. This insider now owns 98,888 shares in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.52) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +13.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.30% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.70. However, in the short run, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.63. Second resistance stands at $34.44. The third major resistance level sits at $34.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.87. The third support level lies at $31.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Key Stats

There are 228,374K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.87 billion. As of now, sales total 7,882 M while income totals 1,333 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,618 M while its last quarter net income were 120,000 K.