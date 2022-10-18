Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) 20 Days SMA touches -12.34%: The odds favor the bear

On October 17, 2022, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) opened at $2.05, higher 6.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.14 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.95. Price fluctuations for BLND have ranged from $1.93 to $16.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -122.10% at the time writing. With a float of $207.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1689 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.99, operating margin of -80.49, and the pretax margin is -88.71.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blend Labs Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 32,045. In this transaction Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of this company sold 12,920 shares at a rate of $2.48, taking the stock ownership to the 599,772 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk sold 12,920 for $2.38, making the entire transaction worth $30,773. This insider now owns 599,772 shares in total.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -73.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blend Labs Inc. (BLND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND)

Looking closely at Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND), its last 5-days average volume was 1.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Blend Labs Inc.’s (BLND) raw stochastic average was set at 7.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6400. However, in the short run, Blend Labs Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.1400. Second resistance stands at $2.2100. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.9300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.8600.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) Key Stats

There are currently 222,255K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 536.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 234,500 K according to its annual income of -169,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 65,540 K and its income totaled -441,370 K.