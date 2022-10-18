Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) posted a 0.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 17, 2022, with Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) stock priced at $0.90, up 9.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.8806 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. DRUG’s price has ranged from $0.75 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $6.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.86 million.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is 45.01%, while institutional ownership is 8.98%.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -85.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 22.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25

Technical Analysis of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., DRUG], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s (DRUG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 251.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4327, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5115. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0998. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1996. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3092. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8904, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7808. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6810.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.02 million, the company has a total of 12,112K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -6,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,658 K.